Joaquin bids farewell to Real Betis with tear-filled speech – ‘Before was too soon, after would be too late’

Real Betis captain and legend Joaquin Sanchez bid farewell to the club of his heart and his childhood in an emotional press conference, having announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Joaquin was presented to a full press room including the entire Real Betis squad, the coaching staff, press, and his family and friends.

The 41-year-old was presented to the room by President Angel Haro as the best captain Real Betis could have had. He struggled to hold back the tears throughout his speech.

“How difficult it is to say ‘I’ve come this far’. The moment has come though.”

“How difficult it is to let go of what my whole life is. Before it would have been soon, and after it would have been late. I will always look for a way to contribute what I can to the team of my life.”

“After so many years, there might have been times where I got things wrong, if that was the case, I apologise. But I don’t regret anything.”

“Eternal thanks to the Betis fans, they give meaning to this club. And to the badge. A happy and suffering support. To whom I owe myself and to whom I carry and will always carry as an inseparable part of my life. The same ones who give it the ‘manque pierda’ `spirit’ [Long live Betis, even if they lose, the club motto].

“Joaquin leaves, but Betis stays. It’s eternal. Long live Betis”

He would go on to thank the numerous people who had contributed to his career. Manuel Pellegrini, and fellow captains Andres Guardado and Sergio Canales all took to the stage to thank him and praise his career.

“He made us emotional during his speech and it’s hard to think that he won’t be there next year. His absence will be noted.”

“Joaquin has become one of the 13 bars,” Canales said poignantly, referring to the 13 stripes on the Real Betis badge.

After the reception, he took questions from the press. He confirmed that he was there to help Betis, and wanted to stay involved with the sporting side, but was clear that he would have to learn a new job first. He rejected the idea of becoming of Betis President.

The veteran also confirmed he would have a testimonial match involving former and current Betis players.

Joaquin still has nine matches left with the club, with the opportunity to become the most capped La Liga playr in history if he plays eight of them.