Joan Laporta meets with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin to discuss El Caso Negreira

Joan Laporta has had a busy week. After delivering a two-hour press conference on Monday, in which he delved in Barcelona’s perspective of El Caso Negreira, he was also present at La Liga’s extraordinary general assembly on Wednesday.

Laporta took questions on the matter at the assembly, as he continues to defend Barcelona from allegations of wrongdoing. Relevo have reported that those questions have continued, as he travelled to Slovenia on Thursday to meet with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

UEFA are currently investigating El Caso Negreira, and Laporta have met with Ceferin to discuss the matter. In his press conference on Monday, Laporta commended Ceferin and UEFA for their “prudence” into the matter.

Despite this, UEFA could pass down judgement on their investigation before the Prosecutor’s Office finish their case into alleged “sporting corruption” between Barcelona and Enriquez Negreira.

If they decide to punish Barcelona, one of the sanctions could see the La Liga leaders be absent from next season’s Champions League.