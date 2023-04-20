Injury confirmed for Real Madrid’s David Alaba – doubtful for Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid defender David Alaba is once again trying to shake of muscle issues this season, after an injury was confirmed on Thursday. The Austrian defender was taken off at half-time in their Champions League victory against Chelsea, and Marca say the reason was a minor tear in his thigh muscle.

Alaba has been struggling with injury for most of 2023, only returning from a muscle issue in late March. The good news from a Real Madrid perspective is that he is still in with a shot at making the Copa del Rey final.

He will be out for around two weeks, which would see him back in training three days before their clash with Osasuna. Whether Carlo Ancelotti would regard him as fit enough to start or not thereafter is another matter.

Just three days later, Los Blancos take on Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The games he will miss are Celta Vigo, Almeria, Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad in La Liga. Antonio Rudiger will likely come into the side in his stead.

Los Blancos have looked more solid with Alaba in the side at times, and Ancelotti clearly trusts him ahead of Rudiger at this stage. However the German defender has solidified his game of late, meaning it shouldn’t see a major drop-off for Real Madrid.