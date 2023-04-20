Injured Barcelona duo set to start against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona are preparing for a game that may hold significant weight for the rest of their season, both in terms of points and emotionally. The Blaugrana would be four games without a win and potentially just eight points clear at the top of the table should they lose.

It is no surprise as a result that Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is desperate to get his stars back from injury. It is something that he has mentioned as crucial on several occasions in recent weeks.

According to MD, both Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are on track with their recoveries this week, having returned to training on Monday. The impression in Barcelona is that if they continue to do so, both will be in the starting line-up.

There was no news on the other recovering player, Ousmane Dembele, who was all but ruled out of contention at the start of the week. His absence will stretch three months after next week.

If Pedri and de Jong are fit, it would likely see Gavi return to his role on the left side of midfield, with Sergio Busquets in the middle too. Both will provide more clarity on the ball and more creativity in the middle, something sorely lacking of late.