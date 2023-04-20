Real Madrid

“GOODBYE VERIFICATION!” – Iker Casillas goes crazy on Twitter after losing verification checkmark

Earlier this month, Twitter announced that they would be removing their legacy verification checkmark system, in a move that has caused much controversy on the platform. This means that that several celebrities and well-known personalities would no longer be recognised as being “verified”.

On Thursday, this change has come into effect, meaning that only official organisations and those that have purchased Twitter Blue will have the checkmark on their profiles.

Unfortunately for Iker Casillas, he falls into neither category, and he took to Twitter on Thursday to complain about the removal of his verified checkmark.

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper is regarded as one of the most popular Spanish footballers of all time, but by Twitter’s standard, he is now merely just another random user, albeit with over 10 million followers.

Nowadays, Casillas in involved with the Real Madrid Foundation, while he also has his own ventures, which includes 1K Football Club, who are involved in the Gerard Pique’s Kings League.

Iker Casillas Real Madrid Twitter

