Getafe loanee Jakub Jankto to take break from football after being released by Sparta Prague

Getafe loanee Jakub Jankto is set to take a break from football to focus on his health, after finding himself expelled from the Sparta Prague squad.

The 27-year-old has come into trouble with the law. Jankto had his driving licence removed at the beginning of the year, and was awaiting a trial to get it back.

However he was cuaght driving by the police this week, and had to take an alcohol blood level test. He passed it, but refused to take another test for drugs, and was obviously driving withuot a licence. It isn’t yet clear how the legal case will proceed.

Sparta Prague released a statement declaring that he was not ready to face the obligations of his job, and that he had been released from his contract.

Jankto said he would be breaking from the game to focus on his health.

“In recent years, and especially in the last one, so much has accumulated around me that it’s better to slow down and think about my health. Since I was 18, my whole life has revolved around football. It has given me a lot, it has taken away some things from me and has always taught me lessons.” Jankto wrote in a statement covered by Relevo.

“It hasn’t been my best sporting year, but I’ve always prioritised the club’s results. I’m even more sorry that my health and mental state don’t allow me to continue fighting for the League and the Cup. I can’t find words to thank Sparta. Thank you to all the players, coaches and fans! I also appreciate the support of all the people around me, including the media, where we always show mutual respect.”

Jankto was on loan at Sparta until the end of the season and presumably will return to the club in the summer.

The Czech midfielder became the first ever top flight European footballer to come out as homosexual, something he still suffers death threats for.