Cristiano Ronaldo at risk of deportation due to complaints over gesture with genitals

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo has not had things all his own way since arriving in Saudi Arabia, and now is facing an attempt to deport him from the country.

The Portuguese forward was involved in a 2-0 defeat for Al-Nassr against title rivals Al-Hilal this week. As he came off, he responded to taunting from opposition fans, chanting ‘Messi’, by grabbing his genitalia.

This has not gone down well in Saudi Arabia, with some fans asking for him to be deported from the country for doing so. Lawyer Nouf Bint Ahmed claims they have submitted a lawsuit over the matter, which would expose Ronaldo to deportation were he to be found guilty of public indecency.

#الهلال_النصر لست متابعة للشأن الرياضي حتى ولو استفز جمهور الهلال #رونالدو

لم يوفّق في الرد عليهم السلوك الصادر من #رونالدو يعتبر جريمة

فعل فاضح علني وهي من الجرائم المستوجبة

للتوقيف ، والإبعاد ( الترحيل ) إذا وقعت من أجنبي لذا سنتقدم بعريضة للنيابة العامة بهذا الشأن pic.twitter.com/qnyDJZJKS0 — Prof. Nouf Bint Ahmed (@NoufPoet) April 18, 2023

Al-Nassr say that Ronaldo suffered a blow to his groin during the match and that was the reason for his reaction, as per Relevo.

It seems highly unlikely Ronaldo would face consequences for this action, despite the lawsuit. Ronaldo currently lives with his partner Georgina Rodriguez out of wedlock, which is also illegal in Saudi Arabia. He is yet to face any repercussions, with Saudi authorities turning a blind eye.