Brazil not giving up on making Carlo Ancelotti their new head coach this summer

Carlo Ancelotti’s second spell in charge of Real Madrid has been an undoubted success. Since he took the reins at the beginning of last season, Los Blancos have won five trophies, including the Champions League, and they could add two more by the summer.

Despite this, Ancelotti could be on his way out at the end of the season. The Italian has been heavily linked with the vacant head coach position at the Brazilian national team, and he could decide to pursue it this summer.

Ancelotti has reaffirmed his commitment to Real Madrid in recent weeks, but according to Relevo, the CBF have not given up hope of convincing him to take the reins at Brazil in the summer.

Ancelotti’s contract at Real Madrid expires at the end of next season, but he could decide to end his stay one year early, if he does indeed pursue the Brazil job. If he does, Florentino Perez will be hard tasked in finding a suitable replacement for the Italian.

