Barcelona make announcement on stadium progress for next season

Barcelona are set to leave Camp Nou next season and instead head to Montjuic in order to play at the Estadi Lluis Companys, while renovations occur. They club have confirmed that work is being carried out to facilitate their arrival.

There had been rumours that Barcelona may delay their move for another year, as finances bite hard for next season, and the prospect of Lionel Messi returning looms.

However the club confirmed on Wednesday that the first phase of work for the club to play there next season has been completed, with the club doubling down on the idea they will move to the Olympic stadium too.

The grass has been replaced there and a new drainage system is being installed. Several facilities are also in line for improvement in the coming months.

President Joan Laporta has spoken of losses over the season perhaps reaching towards €100m, which would be a major setback to Barcelona’s attempts to move back towards their salary limit.