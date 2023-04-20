Barcelona-Inter Milan swap deal from January could be resurrected this summer

Last week, Barcelona and Inter Milan met to discuss possible transfer dealings between the two clubs this summer, as confirmed by Inter’s CEO, Giuseppe “Beppe” Marotta.

It has been reported that one of the players that the Serie A giants enquired about was Franck Kessie. The Ivorian has been subject to much speculation this season, despite having only joined Barcelona last summer.

Inter have been linked with Kessie for several months now, and according to Sport, a deal could be done this summer, which would see Marcelo Brozovic move in the opposite direction to join Barcelona.

The Brozovic-Kessie swap deal was speculated on in January, but it never came to fruition, largely due to Kessie’s desire to remain at Barcelona, which hasn’t changed in recent weeks.

Although a deal appears to be on the table, convincing Kessie to leave Barcelona this summer could be difficult. He has established himself on the first team in 2023, and his agency quashed rumours of a move away earlier this year.