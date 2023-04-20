Barcelona could secure much-needed funds from up to 17 player sales this summer

Barcelona’s financial struggles over the last couple of seasons have been no secret, and it is a situation that club officials are looking to rectify in the summer.

Ahead of next season, Barcelona intend to generate significant funds, while also adding reinforcements to Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad, as they look to comply with La Liga’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

Player sales are expected this summer, with several first team players having been linked with moves away. Another avenue that Barcelona could exploit in through the activation of sell-on clauses.

MD report that Barcelona could generate funds from 17 players not currently at the club, several of which could leave this summer. Among others, Ferran Jutgla and Jean-Clair Todibo have been linked with moves away from Club Brugge and OGC Nice respectively.

Loan players, including Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet, are also expected to leave this summer, as Barcelona look to balance their books over the next couple of years.