Barcelona arranging Japan friendly before the end of the season

Barcelona are looking at all avenues of reducing costs and raising money, and they may be giving themselves extra work at the end of the seaosn.

According to MD, Barcelona are in the process of organising a friendly in Japan for the end of the season. The La Liga campaign finishes on the 3rd or 4th of June, with Barcelona away to Celta Vigo. The option of heading straight to Japan from Vigo is on the table, which would imply a date in the following days.

Seemingly the Blaugrana have been in touch with former player Andres Iniesta too, hoping that he will be able to facilitate some of the logistics for the trip. It would be Barcelona’s ninth visit to Japan in 11 years.

Last season the Blaugrana earned around €5m for friendly in Australia, with packed out 70,000 seats in Sydney. The Catalan daily also hint that Barcelona may look to hold a friendly on the same weekend of the Copa del Rey final, which has been left clear for the match between Osasuna and Real Madrid. Being less than three weeks away, this would require swift action.

Given the club’s financial struggles, this cannot be argued with, but it will be b something of a dampener if the Blaugrana do win the La Liga title on the last day of the season, and the squad are whisked away to Japan.