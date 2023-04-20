Atletico Madrid relying on Joao Felix money to complete vital squad surgery this summer

Atletico Madrid have several key deals they need to complete this summer, but the success of those deals relies on Joao Felix moving on at a big fee.

It is thought that Los Colchoneros want at least €80m for Felix from anybody, but were hoping it would be Chelsea who would take the plunge.

That appears to be on hold though, as Chelsea doubts grow. Earlier it was reported that there had been little action, which is growing an equal concern in Canillejas.

As per Marca, that money was supposed to make several adjustments this summer, but Atleti might be in for another imbalanced squad next season.

Their targets were two full-backs to back up Nahuel Molina and Reinildo Mandava. Equally a replacement for Yannick Carrasco should he leave, or a central midfield option should any or their current crop leave, are all areas Atleti want to strengthen. Those priorities are also in addition to replacing Felix in the forward line himself.

There are two reasons for optimism for Atletico though. The first is Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, who has shown little regard for spending money, while the second is Felix’s agent, Jorge Mendes. The superagent is known for being able to push deals over the line, and often getting a good price for them.

