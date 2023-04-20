Athletic Club scouting option for attack in Portugal

Athletic Club are never blessed with many options in the transfer market, which means they tend to be aware of the progress of almost all of their eligible players, due to their Basque-only signing policy. They may have found one of those options in Portugal though.

El Chiringuito (via Estadio Deportivo) say that Athletic are closely tracking left winger Alvaro Djalo of Braga. The 23-year-old has broken into the first-team there properly this season, and despite just playing 969 minutes this season, has been productive in front of goal. Just 5 of his 35 appearances were starts, but he has managed 4 goals and 6 assists in total, productivity being the biggest issue for the club.

Djalo was born in Madrid, but grew up in the Basque Country, coming through the system at Begona until 2019, making him elegible for Athletic. He is also the cousin of another Athletic youngster, Adu Ares.

While normally most clubs would not take a risk on such a small sample size, given Athletic’s paucity of options in the market, they may be tempted to take a risk on Djalo.