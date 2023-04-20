Analysis: Should Real Madrid look to sign Jonathan David as backup to Karim Benzema?

Karim Benzema has been an incredible servant for Real Madrid over the last 14 years, but it’s clear to see that his time at the club appears to be winding down.

After a record-breaking season last year, in which he won the Ballon d’Or after leading Real Madrid to a superb treble, Benzema has struggled in this campaign, largely due to several injury issues. Despite this, he still has 26 goals for the season.

Given Benzema is now 35, it is expected that he will suffer from fitness problems. However, it is not good for Real Madrid, as they have been forced to do without him at various points of the season. With no natural backup, Rodrygo has been forced to play centrally in the absence of Benzema.

However, with Benzema not getting any younger, there will be question marks over his ability to stay fit next season, given that he will be staying at Real Madrid for at least one more year. Alvaro Rodriguez will be promoted from the youth setup, but given that he is only 18, there will be question about whether he can provide sufficient backup over the course of the season.

As a result, Real Madrid may go into the market this summer for another striker, and according to MD, that could be Lille’s Jonathan David. The Canadian forward has been in sensational form this season, and he is joint-top scorer in Ligue 1 with 20 goals, alongside Kylian Mbappe.

Being 23, David still has the best years of his career ahead of him, and he is expected to take the next step this summer, with several clubs across Europe interested in his signature. Real Madrid appear to be in that race.

David has excellent ability, and he has gone from strength-to-strength at Lille. He would certainly be an excellent option for Real Madrid, and he should have no troubles in attacking to Carlo Ancelotti’s style, given that he plays in a 4-2-3-1 system at the French club.

There aren’t many downsides to signing David, but there is a big one for Real Madrid: the price. Given that the 23-year-old’s market value is €60m, and Lille may well ask for more than that this summer, it is a large amount to pay for someone that will be utilised as a backup.

On top of that, David may not want to play second fiddle to Benzema next season, although he may do so, providing that he takes over as first choice from the 2024/25 season. However, given that Real Madrid want to sign Erling Haaland next summer, that may not be the case.

David is one of the most exciting strikers in European football at the moment, and he will surely have a superb career ahead of him. However, despite Real Madrid’s interest, it’s up for debate whether a move to the reigning European champions is the right decision for both parties.