Analysis: Should one of La Liga’s big three move for €30m Bundesliga star?

Whether any of the big three in Spain are in a financial position to bring in players because they are simply a good market opportunity this summer is a question open to significant doubt. Yet there is one case that stands out as particularly interesting this summer.

None other than Spain international Dani Olmo, currently playing his football in Germany with RB Leipzig. In fact, Olmo is yet to play professional football in La Liga, having left the La Masia academy at the age of 15 to join Dinamo Zagreb. From their he joined Leipzig for €29m in 2020.

Capable of playing anywhere in an attacking midfield role, off the flanks, and as a false nine, Olmo is one of the more versatile footballers around. Blessed with an appreciation of movement and an excellent use of space, he tends to be a thorn in the side of any opponent. He also possesses a powerful right foot he can use to finish moves off.

According to MD, Olmo will be available this summer. The Catalan midfielder has no intention of renewing his deal with Leipzig, and as such they will try to sell him before his contract runs out in 2024. The price tag they have put on his head is €30m, with Real Madrid and Barcelona both linked.

The question is where would he fit? At Real Madrid he would be a useful alternative to Luka Modric in games Los Blancos are expected to enjoy more of the ball in. It seems unlikely he would displace Vinicius Junior or Rodrygo Goes on the flanks though, and Los Blancos tend not to use a ten.

Olmo could perhaps be the player many had hoped Marco Asensio would come about. Capable finding pockets of space and incisive with his passing. Still, there is no obvious role at Real Madrid unless he carves out his own.

For Barcelona, the question revolves around finances. Currently, he would make an excellent addition to the Barcelona side on the left, perhaps taking Gavi’s current position. While he lacks the drive, determination and defensive talent Gavi has, Olmo might even make more sense there than the teenager.

Finally Atletico Madrid perhaps face similar issues to their city rivals. While Olmo would certainly be an upgrade on a number of their options, his presence would may require a change of system from Diego Simeone. The midfielders tend to play deeper than he is used to, and the flanks are asked to hug the touchline and provide width. In the two up front, Olmo could occupy a spot easily on merit, but it is worth wondering whether he might inhibit Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman is the star of the operation at the Metropolitano, and it doesn’t appear, on the face of it, that Olmo would complement Griezmann’s skillset.

Overall, if there is a club with the need for Olmo it is Barcelona. The one side that has the money to sign him, Real Madrid seem to lack a role for hm, just as it was for Atletico.