Barcelona Real Madrid

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo responds to ‘Messi’ chants with obscene gesture

If Cristiano Ronaldo thought that he would turn up and dominate the Saudi Arabian league, he is learning that it will not be the case. Nor would he escape much of the winding up that he receives in Europe.

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr side went down 2-0 to Al-Hilal this week in a derby match that has hurt the former’s title hopes. They now sit three points behind their rivals, who also have a game in hand.

The Portuguese was regaled with chants of ‘Messi’ during the match, and as he walked off the pitch at the end of the match. Sending a parting shot, Ronaldo grabbed his crotch in response, a la Diego Simeone.

While many who hold Ronaldo up as an example may not be too impressed, at times footballers and managers cannot be blamed for reacting to the abuse they receive, particularly in cases like this or Simeone’s where the largest damage is generally to moral outrage.

Posted by

Tags Al-Nassr Barcelona Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain Real Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News