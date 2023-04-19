WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo responds to ‘Messi’ chants with obscene gesture

If Cristiano Ronaldo thought that he would turn up and dominate the Saudi Arabian league, he is learning that it will not be the case. Nor would he escape much of the winding up that he receives in Europe.

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr side went down 2-0 to Al-Hilal this week in a derby match that has hurt the former’s title hopes. They now sit three points behind their rivals, who also have a game in hand.

The Portuguese was regaled with chants of ‘Messi’ during the match, and as he walked off the pitch at the end of the match. Sending a parting shot, Ronaldo grabbed his crotch in response, a la Diego Simeone.

What does Cristiano Ronaldo think of Messi chants?pic.twitter.com/CmMePmGQyq — Football España (@footballespana_) April 19, 2023

While many who hold Ronaldo up as an example may not be too impressed, at times footballers and managers cannot be blamed for reacting to the abuse they receive, particularly in cases like this or Simeone’s where the largest damage is generally to moral outrage.