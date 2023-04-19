Toni Kroos appears to confirm decision on Real Madrid future

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has been a topic of conversation all season since the German midfielder admitted that he might retire at the end of the campaign, with his contract up at the end of the season. He has remained coy on the matter, but it appears he will eventually be wearing white next season.

Kroos is one of six players out of contract this summer, including fellow veterans Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Nacho Fernandez. All are expected to stay, although Nacho is the one case where it seems more possible he may leave.

Speaking after Real Madrid’s win over Chelsea in the Champions League, Kroos appeared to confirm that he would be remaining at the club next season. His answers were carried by Diario AS.

“Everything is on the right track, but I also respect what the club wants: how and when it communicates. There is a good relationship that I have with the club over the years… And this issue has already been discussed for a while.”

“There is absolute trust on both sides. The club knew from the beginning that I was not going to do anything stupid. Theoretically, I can sign for another team from January the first, but we didn’t even start with this nonsense. There is a lot of trust there. I will most likely stay that way for a while.”

Real Madrid have been ruminating on how to carry out the generational transition from Modric and Kroos to the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni for some time, but as Kroos and Modric continue to perform at the top level, they are understandably reluctant to let go of either.

