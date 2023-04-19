Real Betis Valencia

Spain and Real Betis legend Joaquin Sanchez announces retirement after 23 seasons

Real Betis legend Joaquin Sanchez has announced that he will retire at the end of the season. The 41-year-old has been an ever-present through the 21st century of Spanish football, an excellent winger, and a unique character.

Los Verdiblancos published the news on their Twitter account on Wednesday evening, with the player stating on a video that ‘not everything is forever’.

‘Now it just remains for me to hang up my boots, my art. A window into eternity.’

Joaquin has to date made 839 club appearances, providing 112 goals, and 102 assists, to which he can add 51 Spain caps, 4 goals and 4 assists too.

He holds the record for club appearances at Real Betis (521), and is just 7 off the all-time record for La Liga appearances held by Andoni Zubizarreta (622).

