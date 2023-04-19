Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes dedicates celebration to ‘idol’ Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid looked as if they might be in a game against Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night, but a big save from Thibaut Courtois, followed by a Rodrygo Goes opener sealed the tie just as the pressure was growing. Rodrygo added a second, and Los Blancos cruised through to the semi-finals.

It continued the Brazilian’s run of important goals in the Champions League something for he himself does not how to explain, as he admitted to Cadena Cope.

“I don’t know how to explain but I always say that it is a special competition for me, whenever I play I was able to do something special for my team, I hope to continue like this and give more assists and more goals. I feel like a starter, I feel important, especially in the Champions League. I hope to continue like this. I have something special with the Champions League. It may be my best moment, but I want to do much more.”

He was also asked about his celebration, an imitation of Cristiano Ronaldo’s spinning jump.

“I thought about sliding on my knees but I have a problem and Cristiano, my idol, came to my mind.”

CRISTIANO RODRYGO

Por la carrera, por la definición, por la celebración: Rodrygo en modo Cristiano. #LaCasaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/xeg9G93J5A — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) April 18, 2023

RODRYGO SILENCES STAMFORD BRIDGE. 😤 pic.twitter.com/hp4qBFbbne — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 18, 2023

Rodrygo does it again!! 🤩 If Vini or Benzema don't get you… this man will!! 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/ryTmcI7kE8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 18, 2023

The 22-year-old seemed highly content, and looked ahead to the semi-finals too. Amidst all the talent between Manchester City and Bayern Munich, Rodrygo singled out one player who they will have to pay attention to.

“It is a pleasure to be here in Madrid, the biggest team in the world and we always have the obligation to reach the semi-finals, the final and win. There is no explanation for this club, I want to continue here for many years. We don’t know if it will be against City, we have to be ready for everyone. We respect Haaland a lot because he can score a goal at any time, we have to be careful, but Bayern can come back.”

Rodrygo is currently averaging a goal contribution every two games, with 13 goals and 10 assists in 46 appearances, although many not from the start. He has 15 goals and 9 assists across his career in the Champions League, amounting 37 matches.