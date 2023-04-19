Real Madrid veteran to be given time to decide over renewal

Real Madrid veteran Nacho Fernandez is one of the question marks for the club next season, with no clarity over whether he will continue with Los Blancos. His contract is up at the end of the season and Nacho himself has admitted earlier in the season he was not sure if he wanted to continue at his boyhood club.

That was earlier in the season, when Nacho was definitively the sixth defender in the pecking order though. His fortunes have improved, with the 33-year-old starting at least once per week for the most part.

According to Cadena SER, the ball is in his court. They say Nacho has an offer from the club and it does not have an expiry date. It will be up to him as to whether he remains at the club.

It is true that while Nacho has not made any pronouncement on his future of late, talk of alternative offers has quietened in recent months. Nacho is rarely in Real Madrid’s starting XI for the biggest matches, but has proven time and again his utility to Los Blancos.