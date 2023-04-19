Real Madrid to compete with other European clubs for exciting Brazilian wonderkid

The South American is one that Real Madrid have mastered in recent years. Having signed Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in successful summers back in 2018 and 2019, they also announced the signing of Endrick, who will join next year.

The club’s scouts are always on the lookout for the next exciting youngster to bring to the club, and according to Diario AS, that could be Matheus Franca. The Flamengo midfielder has drawn the attention of several clubs across Europe, including Newcastle United, Lyon and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as Real Madrid.

Flamengo renewed Franca’s contract earlier this season, which saw his release clause rise to €200m. Although the Brazilian giants are unlikely to demand that amount, they are unwilling to sell Franca for a low cost.

Newcastle and Bayer Leverkusen have both had €20m offers rejected this season, so Real Madrid will be aware that they have to part with a significant amount of money to secure Franca’s services. However, they’ve had no problem doing that in the past.