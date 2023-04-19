Real Madrid facing defensive problem for first leg of Champions League semi-final

Real Madrid will be forced to put out a defence without their best defender in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final. Los Balncos will face one of Bayern Muunich or Manchester City, who are 3-0 up on aggregate from the first led.

Militao will be suspended for the first match against one or the other. The Brazilian was in fine form again, but saw yellow in both the first leg and the return leg, which will see him absent for theri next European game.

In addition, David Alaba came off at half-time with a knock, which could keep him out of the next tie too, as they await further tests. Alaba has been absent for large chunks of 2023 with persistent musclre issues.

Karim Benzema also came off with a bruise on his foot, but is not likely to be kept out of any games, as per Relevo.

It does however leeave Carlo Ancelotti with relatively few options, with Antonio Rudiger and possibly Nacho Fernandez likely to come into the side should Alaba be unavailable. A defence that already involves a new position for Eduardo Camavinga, it is not ideal Ancelotti.