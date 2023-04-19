Premier League side win race to sign wantaway Barcelona youngster this summer

Barcelona will be without the services of Ilias Akhomach for next season onwards, as the youngster prepared to depart in the summer when his contract expires.

Ilias has always been highly rated at Barcelona, but under Xavi Hernandez this season, he has failed to break into the first team fold, which has prompted him to seek pastures new.

His next club appears to have already been decided, with Relevo reporting that Leeds United have agreed terms with Ilias’ representatives over a move at the end of the season.

However, before a deal can be finalised, Ilias wants Barcelona and Leeds to come to an agreement that will be satisfactory for all parties involved. These talks are expected to begin in the next few days.

This agreement centres around a potential sell-on clause in Ilias’ deal with Leeds, which would see Barcelona net a percentage of any future transfer fee if the Premier League side sell the player on. Given the Blaugrana’s current financial position, this could be much needed.