Manchester United icon claims that Mikel Arteta “wants the manager’s job at Real Madrid”

There has been plenty of speculation over the last few months about Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid. The Italian has been heavily linked with taking the reins at the Brazilian national team this summer.

Should Ancelotti depart, attention would then turn to his successor. Florentino Perez would not doubt he inundated with job applications, and according to Rio Ferdinand, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta would be among those interested in taking over.

Speaking on the YouTube series “Vibe with Five” (via Sport), the Manchester United legend revealed that he had heard that Arteta was interested in taking over at Real Madrid.

“I have heard that Ancelotti – Don Carlo – could leave Real Madrid this summer, and that Arteta is looking to go there. Arsenal have to keep Arteta, first and foremost, anyway.”

Against all odds, Arteta has guided his Arsenal side to the summit of the Premier League table this season, and they could look to secure their first league title in almost 20 years.

If Arteta is interested in the position, he will surely be one of the frontrunners to take over from Ancelotti, should he decide to leave this summer. However, Real Madrid will have plenty of candidates to choose from.