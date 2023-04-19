Manchester City working on new contract for Erling Haaland amid Real Madrid interest

It’s safe to say that Erling Haaland has been a revelation for Manchester City. Since signing from Borussia Dortmund last summer, he has already scored 47 goals, 32 of which have been in the Premier League.

Few would argue against him being the best striker in world football at the moment, but whether he remains at Man City for the foreseeable future remains to be seen. As per Marca, Haaland has two release clauses in his contract: €200m, which goes live next summer, and €175m, which becomes active in 2025.

Real Madrid are reportedly attentive to the situation, as they view Haaland as a long term replacement for Karim Benzema. However, Marca have also revealed that Man City are working on getting the Norwegian to sign a new contract.

It’s little wonder that Man City want to tie down Haaland’s long term future at the club, but Real Madrid will be determined to steal him in the coming years. It remains to be seen whether that plays a part in his contract negotiations.