Manchester City defeat Bayern Munich to set up Champions League semi-final tie with Real Madrid

Real Madrid have already faced off against two English sides in the knockout stages of this season’s Champions League. Liverpool and Chelsea have already been dispatched of, and in order to reach the final, they will have to do the same with Manchester City.

The Premier League champions have set up the showdown tie after drawing 1-1 with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening, which secured a 4-1 aggregate victory over the two-legged affair.

Real Madrid took on Man City in the semi-final of the Champions League last season, winning 6-5 on aggregate after Karim Benzema scored a penalty in extra time in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The first leg of the semi-final will be at the Bernabeu, and will be played on the 9th of May. The return leg at the Etihad Stadium will be eight days later. The winner of the tie will face either Inter or AC Milan in the final, which is scheduled for the 10th of June in Istanbul.

Real Madrid defeated Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool on their way to Champions League glory last season, and they will hope that it a good omen that they have faced all three in this campaign, as they target a 15th title in the competition.