La Liga want Spanish referees to take 40% pay cut – report

La Liga are set to renogiate a deal with the referees in order to slash their salaries ahead of next season.

A report from El Chiringuito, covered by Sport, claims that La Liga and the clubs involved want to reduce refereeing salaries ahead of next season, feeling they are not getting value for money.

Currently referees in Spain are qualified through the Federation (RFEF) and then contracted by La Liga and the clubs as a service.

The average referee at the top level earns a base salary of €12.5k per month, and with variables based on matches played can double their income. According to El Periodico, 20 La Liga games refereed combined with 20 games in the VAR room (for which they receive less), make up an annual salary of €300k. A figure that La Liga want to reduce to around €180k.

This figure would still make them better paid than Premier League referees. This movement can also be interpreted in the context of the battle between La Liga and the RFEF, who have clashed over numerous issues over the last five years. Yesterday the refereeing body (CTA) complained of the culture around referees, which they say is becoming violent.