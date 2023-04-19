Karim Benzema joins Toni Kroos in penning new one-year deal with Real Madrid

On the pitch, Real Madrid’s season is entering a crucial stage. They are targeting a first Copa del Rey title sine 2014, as they take on Mallorca in the final next month, while they are also aiming to go back-to-back in the Champions League.

Off-field, it is also an important time for the club, as they look ahead to the summer transfer window. Before then, contract renewals will be worked on, with seven first team players seeing their current deals expire at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed that Toni Kroos will sign a new one-year contract at Real Madrid, and Diario AS have reported that Karim Benzema has done the same. The club has applied an “unwritten rule”, which sees the Frenchman extend his stay into a 15th season.

Benzema’s extension until the summer of 2024 coincides with Endrick joining the club at that time, as well as a possible move for Erling Haaland. However, Real Madrid could have their work cut out in a deal for the Manchester City forward.