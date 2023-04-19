Joao Felix linked with shock move to Premier League high-flyers this summer

Joao Felix’s future is expected to be the subject of much discussion over the next few weeks, in the build up to this summer’s transfer window.

The Portuguese is currently on loan at Chelsea from Atletico Madrid, but he is due back in the Spanish capital this summer, as the Premier League giants do not have a buy option in his loan deal.

However, Chelsea and Atletico have been negotiating over a permanent deal for Felix, although talks have gone cold in recent weeks. As such, a return to Los Rojiblancos cannot be ruled out, despite the seemingly fractious relationship between Felix and Diego Simeone.

However, Felix could remain in the Premier League for next season, even if Chelsea do not pursue a permanent deal. Diario AS have Newcastle United have been linked with a shock move for the Portuguese.

Newcastle, who are considered to be one of the richest clubs in world football, are on course to secure Champions League football for next season, which could be an attractive option for Felix, as an Atletico Madrid departure this summer still appears likely.