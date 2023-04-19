Javier Tebas on Caso Negreira – ‘Joan Laporta’s explanations did not convince the clubs’

La Liga President Javier Tebas has told the media that Barcelona President Joan Laporta did not manage to assuage doubts from other clubs about their role in El Caso Negreira.

On Wednesday an extraordinary general assembly took place involving La Liga clubs, which saw the Negreira case top of the agenda.

Tebas addressed the media afterwards, with much of his press conference taken up by declarations surrounding the same matter.

“Laporta intervened to give his explanations for 20 minutes, a summary of yesterday’s press conference. But there has been no questioning of the president of Barcelona. The clubs want these payments to be investigated, they do not consider them correct. Laporta has not convinced in his explanations. You could say that things are still not clear for the clubs.”

Tebas stood by his line of thinking from before the assembly, maintaining that Barcelona had more to do to explain themselves, and if they could not, Laporta should resign.

“I have said that he has not given [sufficient] explanations and that I have not understood him. It is unintelligible. The explanations given are not sufficient. It is incomprehensible to pay so many years to the vice president of the Referees Committee.”

“If Laporta should resign? I have already said it and I continues to think the same, I have nothing more to add. And no, no other president has asked for his resignation, nor have I, although maybe I’ll lose my rag and tell him again,” he joked.

Tebas went on to highlight that La Liga was duty-bound to investigate the matter, but did thank Laporta for going to the assembly, in a tone that suggested something of a climbing down of hostiities.

“LaLiga cannot look the other way on these issues. I don’t think Barcelona bought referees, but there are indications that the payments wanted to influence things in some way. The mere intention can be punishable conduct.”

“I have not spoken with many presidents, but at least What I have detected Laporta is that has not resolved the doubts about why he paid these amounts to the Enríquez Negreira family, despite the fact that Laporta has said that it was due to reports.”

“We have to thank Laporta for coming, although perhaps he should have come earlier. And he has shown face, which lowers the level of anger, it’s important, it has to be valued.”

In tone, Tebas was far more calm than he has been on other occasions speaking about the issue, despite the supposed anger from other clubs. It appears the matter will calm down somewhat provided there are no more provocations or revelations, as all sides wait for a legal resolution.