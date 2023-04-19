Fede Valverde unlikely to serve sanctions for alleged Alex Baena assault this season

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde is unlikely to serve his sporting punishment for assaulting before the end of this season. The Competition Committee now have all the information and will appoint a judge to the case, as per MD.

The legal route, with Baena presented a complaint to the police is running parallel, and is still not resolved, although it is likely to result in a fine.

The Anti-Violence Committee have designated the case to the Competition Committee, which is significant as it will likely see Valverde banned for 4-12 games rather than 1-6 months by the Sports Ministry. The likelihood is that it will take a minimum of 30 days to resolve the case, which would take the matter into last May.

Los Blancos face Valencia, Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla and Athletic Club after that date, games that Valverde will miss depending on when his punishment is handed out. Unless it is the minimum games and it is handed out immediately after the 30 days, then his ban will stretch into next season.

The games missed at the end of the season are unlikely to bother Los Blancos too much, as their focus is more probably going to be on the Copa del Rey final and the Champions League for the rest of the season. The Uruguayan is yet to comment publicly on the matter.