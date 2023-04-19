“Fantastic” – President of the Community of Madrid delighted by Real Madrid’s Franco video

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been involved in a bitter dispute this week, following remarks made by Joan Laporta during his press conference on El Caso Negreira.

Laporta referred to Real Madrid as “the club of the regime”, as he defended Barcelona over their relationship with Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.

The remarks did not go down well in the Spanish capital, and Real Madrid responded with a video, which they published on Twitter, detailing Barcelona’s connections with the Franco regime in the early-to-mid 20th century.

Isabel Diaz Ayuso, who is the President of the Community of Madrid, has added further fuel to the fire by calling Real Madrid’s video “magnificent”, as per Sport.

“I think it is not only a fantastic video, but I think the communication and documentation team of Real Madrid should continue working now, that Historical Memory is so fashionable.

“El Caso Negreira is a metaphor for everything that happens with nationalism. It has achieved, as in many parts of Spain, that manufactured hatred is stronger than reason.”

The spat has brought back memories of a dark time in Spain’s history, in which many people in the country suffered greatly. Laporta has already stated that he will stop making remarks about “regime clubs”, and it is hoped the Real Madrid will do the same.

