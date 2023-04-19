Fabrizio Romano confirms new one-year contract for Real Madrid veteran

There has been much speculation over the future of Toni Kroos in the last few months, with the former German international seeing his current Real Madrid contract expire at the end of this season.

Kroos has been at Real Madrid since 2014, having joined from Bayern Munich after winning the World Cup that summer. Since then, he has established himself as a modern day icon at the club.

His time at Real Madrid now looks to be extending into a 10th year, with Fabrizio Romano reports that Kroos has signed a new one-year contract at the reigning European champions, with just official confirmation being required.

The news will be very pleasing to Real Madrid supporters and officials alike, who have been delighted with Kroos’ contributions over the last nine years.

Kroos has previously stated that he intends to retire once he leaves Real Madrid, so for the time being, that idea has been put to one side.

Image via Fran Santiago/Getty Images