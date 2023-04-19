Chelsea in Barcelona to continue negotiations with Luis Enrique about summer vacancy

Chelsea have travelled to Barcelona for further talks with former Spain boss Luis Enrique Martinez.

On Sunday the news broke that there had been more contact between Chelsea and Julian Nagelsmann, who is thought to be the other key candidate.

However Movistar’s Monica Marchante explained last night that Chelsea were in the Catalan capital to speak the Asturian. Previouly Luis Enrique was spotted in London, with the purpose of that trip believed to be talks with Chelsea too.

Informa @m_marchante: Bruno Saltor, director técnico del Chelsea, ha viajado a Barcelona para seguir negociando con Luis Enrique. #LaCasaDelFútbol #UCL pic.twitter.com/wzN4kJ6ktC — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) April 18, 2023

They also detail that Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Luis Enrique, but do not appear to have made any advances in talks.

Marchante continues on to say that Chelsea are likely undertaking multiple rounds of interviews with Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique in order to establish their favourite.

While both have modern and ambitious footballing styles, perhaps the biggest difference between the two is character. Nagelsmann at this point seems to click with his dressing rooms a little less than the Asturian, who was well-loved in the Spain dressing room. How they adapt to the cultural differences could be key too.

Image via EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez