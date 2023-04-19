Barcelona release statement following Joan Laporta’s La Liga assembly appearance – court beckons

Barcelona released an official statement on Wednesday afternoon, following President Joan Laporta’s appearance at a La Liga extraordinary assembly earlier in the day.

El Caso Negreira was top of the agenda, as Laporta responded to the ire of other clubs with 20 minutes of explanations on the matter. La Liga President Javier Tebas spoke to the press afterwards, saying that he did not think Laporta’s explanations had cleared up doubts about Barcelona’s role in the matter.

Later that afternoon, Barcelona released an official statement, detailing that any further explanations on the matter would take place in front of a judge.

FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, attended the LaLiga extraordinary assembly convened to discuss the so-called ‘Caso Negreira’ this morning. As a courtesy and out of respect for the professional clubs, the president provided the relevant explanations on this matter, and out of respect for the administration of justice, he stated that any clarifications and queries requested by LaLiga or the clubs after his explanations will be answered in court, where LaLiga has already presented.

It appears that, without complications, revelations or provocations, the matter will enter something of a detente until the court case begins in earnest. After breaking two months of silence on the matter, it seems Barcelona will return to their previous stance.