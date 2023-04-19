Barcelona Directors Jordi Cruyff and Mateu Alemany spotted at Chelsea Champions League tie

Barcelona’s recruitment chiefs Jordi Cruyff and Mateu Alemany were spotted at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, taking in Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid.

Director of Football Alemany and Sporting Director Cruyff are in charge of the negotiating and scouting side of things at Barcelona, and it appears they had business in London this week.

MD reported the information, suggesting that they may have been speaking to Chelsea about any of three players. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appears to be willing to leave and return to Barcelona this summer. The Blaugrana pursued Cesar Azpilicueta last summer but did not get him, and could return for the Navarran defender, with their right-back issues still not solved.

The other name mentioned is Ngolo Kante, who is out of contract this summer but reportedly wants to remain in London.

This comes off the back of a confirmed meeting between Inter Sporting Director Piero Ausilio and Barcelona last week. If nothing else it appears that Barcelona are open for their summer business already. From that it can be implied that a number of decisions have likely already been made about the squad for next season, even though 25% of the La Liga campaign remains.