Barcelona and Real Madrid congratulate Joaquin Sanchez as Real Betis legend announces his retirement

Sad news emerged on Wednesday as Real Betis and Spanish football legend Joaquin Sanchez announced that he will be retiring at the end of the season, after 23 years in the game.

The news was announced on Betis’ Twitter account, along with a poignant video of the 41-year-old. He holds the record for club appearances at Betis (521), and he is just seven off the all-time record for La Liga appearances, which is held by Andoni Zubizarreta (622). He could beat the record this season, with nine matches remaining.

Tributes to Joaquin have poured in since the announcement, with Barcelona and Real Madrid joining in. Both clubs took to Twitter to thank the veteran, as well as congratulating him on an excellent career.

😢 Se retira un grande del fútbol 🙌 Muchas gracias por todos los momentos y alegrías que nos has dado a todos los amantes del fútbol. ¡Feliz retirada, @joaquinarte! https://t.co/HOiT6z3GSr — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) April 19, 2023

Ante el anuncio de tu retirada, desde el Real Madrid te deseamos lo mejor a ti y a tu familia en esta nueva etapa de tu vida, @joaquinarte. Ha sido un honor compartir todos estos años de fútbol con una leyenda del @RealBetis que representa los mejores valores de nuestro deporte. https://t.co/nsp6Mxtg2B — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) April 19, 2023

Barcelona will have the chance to pay tribute to Joaquin in person, as they take on Betis at the Spotify Camp Nou on the 29th of April.

Joaquin will hope to add one final goal against Barcelona, having scored six times against them over the course of his career (five with Betis, one with Malaga).