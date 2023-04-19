Barcelona beginning to outline details of Lionel Messi contract

Barcelona are beginning to work out how they can offer Lionel Messi a contract this summer, according to reports coming out of Catalonia.

Messi, out of contract this summer, has four main options ahead of next season; Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Inter Miami or Saudi Arabia. Barcelona have the least financial might to offer him a deal, but will hope the sentimental pull is enough to bring him back to the club.

In order to carry out any such operation, Barcelona will have to sort out their salary limit struggles ahead of next season, with the club currently unable to register players.

However MD say that Barcelona want to offer Messi a two-year deal. That would in theory see him return to the club for their season away from Camp Nou while it is being renovated, and return them to their new stadium the following season. However it appears the Blaugrana are still working out the financial side of the deal.

At that point, Messi would be 38 by the time his deal expired. It is thought that Messi wants to remain in Europe next season in order to maintain his level ahead of the Copa America tournament in the summer of 2024. Ultimately, Messi will likely be able to choose his terms within the parameters Barcelona can offer.

A separate article in MD highlights that crucial to Messi’s chances of signing for Barcelona will be a financial sacrifice on his part, and their ability to convince La Liga and Javier Tebas of their solvency plan for the coming years. The club feel that if they can get a deal over the line for Messi though, it would likely be a profitable operation.

