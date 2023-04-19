Atletico Madrid suffer injury setback days before showdown Barcelona clash

With Barcelona taking on Atletico Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday, the two form teams in La Liga will face off against each other.

Atletico have gone unbeaten since losing at home to Xavi Hernandez’s side in early January, and they will be out for revenge in Catalonia, although they will be facing a Barcelona side that have conceded just twice at home all season in La Liga.

Antoine Griezmann will hope to break that trend when he faces his former club, but another play that could do so is Memphis Depay. The Dutchman left Barcelona to join Atletico in January, having been reduced to being a fringe player this season.

Depay has seen more game time under Diego Simeone, but he will likely not play against Barcelona, with MD reporting that he has yet to return to training, having been sidelined with a hamstring injury last month.

Depay had been targeting a return against his former side, but it now appears that he will be unavailable for selection. Simeone will have to choose between Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa for the match against Barcelona, as Atletico Madrid target becoming the first side to win at the Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga this season.