Analysis: Can Cesar Azpilicueta solve Barcelona’s right back issues on a short-term basis?

Barcelona are in store for a busy transfer window this summer, as club officials look to rectify the precarious financial situation that they find themselves in. Reports have claimed that €200m must be generated before any new signings can be registered.

With that in mind, significant player sales could happen, despite Xavi Hernandez’s desire to keep the vast majority of his first team squad together for next season.

Barcelona are also looking to add to Xavi’s squad, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez having been linked with moves in the summer. Vitor Roque is also a target, although the Blaugrana’s financial difficult will make a transfer far from easy.

One problem that Barcelona could look to strengthen in is at right back. At present, there is no natural right back in the first team squad, with Jules Kounde having had to fill in for much of the season. Alejandro Balde, Sergi Roberto and Ronald Araujo can also play there if needed.

However, they may look to bring in a natural in the summer, and one player that has been linked is Cesar Azpilicueta. Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff took in Chelsea’s Champions League defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday evening, and the Spaniard was reportedly one of those being watched.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Azpilicueta in the past, but he has chosen to stay with Chelsea. However, with the Premier League giants needing to offload players this summer in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, he could be sold.

Azpilicueta would certainly be a dependable option for Barcelona. He has been an excellent servant for Chelsea over the last decade, and although his game has regressed in recent seasons, he still has the quality to hold his own in Europe’s top five leagues.

He would also perfectly fit into Xavi’s thinking, as a more defensive right back is reportedly desired, in order to offset the offensiveness of Alejandro Balde on the opposite flank. In this sense, Azpilicueta would be an excellent fit for Barcelona.

However, the cost could represent a problem for Barcelona, as despite their FFP worries, Chelsea are expected to still demand a fee for Azpilicueta, as he is under contract under the end of next season.

With that in mind, a deal could be difficult, although if even a small fee is required, Barcelona could do worse than signing Azpilicueta. He could fill in until they solve their financial issues, which would then allow them to sign a more long-term option.