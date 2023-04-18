WATCH: Thibaut Courtois delights Real Madrid fans by kissing badge after making huge save against Chelsea

Real Madrid are still in a commanding position in their Champions League quarter-final tie against Chelsea, although they have Thibaut Courtois to thank for that.

Both teams have had chances in the first half at Stamford Bridge. Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior have gone close for Real Madrid, but Marc Cucurella had the best chance for Chelsea. The Spaniard had a free shot from six yards out, but Courtois crucially denied him to keep the game goalless.

Once the half time whistle had been blown, Courtois was seen kissing the Real Madrid in front the home supporters, who had be booing him for the majority of the first half.

La "calentada" más grande de Courtois a la gente que lo insulta y lo abuchea en Londres. Un Real GIGANTE!!! #RealMadrid #ChelseavsRealmadrid #ChampionsLeague #CHAMPIONSxESPN pic.twitter.com/CCj8T048AD — Pepe López (@tony_sly) April 18, 2023

Courtois played for Chelsea for seven years, between 2011 and 2018, before making the move to Real Madrid. So far, he has stopped them scoring across the two legs, as he targets knocking them out of the Champions League for a second successive season.