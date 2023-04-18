WATCH: Rodrygo opens the scoring against Chelsea to give Real Madrid comfortable aggregate lead

Real Madrid have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals, after taking the lead in their quarter-final second leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides had chances in the first half, with Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior both going close to giving Real Madrid the lead. At the other end, Marc Cucurella had a glorious chance to get Chelsea right back in the tie, but Thibaut Courtois pulled off a big save.

Real Madrid have now got their noses in front on the night, which has extended their aggregate lead to 3-0. Rodrygo has the goal, having been set up by Vinicius.

Rodrygo hits Chelsea with the sucker punch goal! 🥊 Real Madrid ride plenty of pressure from the home side and bury a chance of their own down the other end! 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/SuVCN2EGtv — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 18, 2023

RODRYGO SILENCES STAMFORD BRIDGE. 😤 pic.twitter.com/hp4qBFbbne — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 18, 2023

It is a clinical counterattack from Real Madrid. Eder Militao’s beautiful pass sent Rodrygo away, and Vinicius showed excellent composure to play his countryman in to open the scoring.

Carlo Ancelotti will now look to make sure that his side see out the remainder of the match, as they continue their quest for back-to-back Champions League titles.