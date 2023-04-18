WATCH: Rodrygo gets his and Real Madrid’s second to rubber stamp place in Champions League semi-finals

Barring a catastrophic late collapse, Real Madrid will be in the semi-finals of the Champions League once again, having added a second goal on the night against Chelsea.

Both teams had chances in the first leg, with Chelsea arguably having the better one, but at the interval, it remained goalless. However, Real Madrid took the lead less than 15 minutes into the second period after a clinical counterattack, which was finished by Rodrygo.

The Brazilian has now added his and Real Madrid’s second of the evening, finishing beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga after being teed up by Federico Valverde.

It is another incisive team goal from Real Madrid, and Valverde showed extreme unselfishness to set Rodrygo up for an open goal.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will look to see out the remainder of the match at Stamford Bridge, before attention will turn to the semi-finals, where Real Madrid will play either Bayern Munich or Manchester City.