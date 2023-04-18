Villarreal have agreement over new deal with crucial defender

Villarreal have all but sealed a new deal with veteran defender Raul Albiol for next season, according to Diario AS.

The 37-year-old continues to be a stalwart for the Yellow Submarine, starting 24 of their 29 league games this season, of a total of 26. Despite his advancing years, he remains an important factor alongside Pau Torres.

Out of contract this summer, Albiol told Superdeporte in March that he would discuss it at the end of the season.

“I am very calm, just like them, because in the end the important thing is performance and how I feel during the season. When I have to talk to them I will, but now I think about enjoying myself.”

Yet Javi Mata Gil has reported that a deal is all but done, requiring only Albiol’s signature in order to be completed. Highly appreciated on and off the park, it is no surprise Villarreal want to keep him.

It is not unusual for veterans to wait until the end of the season to make a decision on their future, and Albiol may simply be assessing whether he has the strength to face another season of elite football. Equally he may be assessing how Villarreal will look, with manager Quique Setien not certain of his future, and the Yellow Submarine still have a shot at the Champions League.