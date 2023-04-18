Trabzonspor defender Marc Bartra likely to return to Spain this summer

Veteran central defender Marc Bartra looks set to cut short his stay in Turkey after just one season with Trabzonspor, with all signs pointing to a return to Spain.

The 32-year-old has by all accounts performed well for the current champions of Turkey, starting all but three league matches this season, missing one through suspension. Over the course of the season, he has made 34 appearances, scoring on three occasions.

However with Trabzonspor in sixth-place and looking likely to miss out on European football, they are looking to reduce their wage bill this summer. Bartra has two years remaining on his deal, but they will try to move him on. ED quote Turkish media in saying that Bartra is likely to move back to Spain.

The Seville-based paper say that he could well return to Real Betis, who he left last summer. They suggest that Victor Ruiz, who is out of contract this summer, may leave and make way for his former teammate.

Bartra would represent an easy option for a number of teams to bring in an experienced defender, likely at a significantly reduced price next summer.