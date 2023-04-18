The three Barcelona players Inter enquired about during recent transfer meeting

Barcelona and Inter look as if they may be doing business together this summer, after a meeting between the Blaugrana and Nerazzurri Sporting Director Piero Ausilio was confirmed last week.

The pair have been linked with each other’s midfielders of late, with Franck Kessie and Marcelo Brozovic both linked with a switch in January. Yet Sport say it was defensive reinforcements that took centre stage during talks.

The Italian side asked after three central defenders. Eric Garcia has lost protagonism of late, and could be deemed as expendable. Clement Lenglet, on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, is thought to be close to agreeing a deal to stay at Spurs, but is another available option. Meanwhile Samuel Umtiti, who has been impressing at Lecce, is another option for Inter.

This tallies somewhat with the news of the meeting reported by GdS (via Football Italia), who agree Umtiti was on the agenda. Although they say Marcos Alonso and Kessie were two of the other names discussed.

With Barcelona looking to raise funds this summer, any player who is not essential to the squad is likely for sale, should the right offer be presented. If Inter do intend on replenishing their defence from across the Mediterranean, then they will have plenty of options at Camp Nou.