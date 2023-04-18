Sevilla will be due payment from Barcelona if Jules Kounde plays against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona are looking to ease their financial issues over the next few months, with this summer’s transfer window slowly coming into view.

Reinforcements are being pursued for Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad, while contract registrations for the likes of Gavi and Ronald Araujo will be required before the start of next season, otherwise they could be free to leave.

As such, the last thing Barcelona want to be doing is paying out fees, which is something that they will have to do if Jules Kounde plays 45 minutes or more against Atletico Madrid this weekend. If he does so, Sevilla will be due €2.5m, as per MD, as part of their agreement with Barcelona for the Frenchman last summer.

The clause in question relates to appearances. Once Kounde has played 60% of matches for Barcelona this season, then Sevilla will be due payment. Kounde has played 31 times already, and with a maximum of 53 that will be played, the match against Atletico will take him over the threshold.

Barcelona will certainly argue that Kounde has been well worth the fee they paid, but in a time where their financial situation is so delicate, they won’t like parting with much-needed funds.

