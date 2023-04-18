Second ex-Barcelona President demands Real Madrid be removed from court’s El Caso Negreira proceedings

Having been in the limelight for much of the last two months, coverage of the El Caso Negreira scandal has diminished this week, despite Joan Laporta holding a press conference into the matter on Monday.

While Barcelona and Real Madrid butt heads over who is considered to be “the club of the regime”, the Prosecutor’s Office’s investigation into alleged “sporting corruption” remains ongoing.

Last month, Real Madrid announced their intention to appear in the court’s proceedings as an injured party, which has caused the off-field relationship between the El Clasico rivals to fracture.

It was revealed last week that former Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu wrote to the courts, asking Real Madrid to be removed from their proceedings into El Caso Negreira. Diario AS have now reported that his predecessor, Sandro Rosell, has done the same.

Both Bartomeu and Rosell feel that Real Madrid were not harmed by El Caso Negreira, although it appears that the Anti-Corruption Office disagrees, with reports that they will be allowed to appear as an injured party against Barcelona.