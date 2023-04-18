RFEF progress plans to secure international future of Marcelo’s son

Marcelo enjoyed a glittering career at Real Madrid, and he will hope that his son, Enzo Alves, will enjoy as much success during his own time at the club.

Alves penned his first contract with Real Madrid back in December, and he has been playing for their academy in the months since. Aged just 13, he is considered to be one of the “pearls” of Real Madrid’s youth setup. With the club’s Infantil A side, he has a remarkable 32 goals in 14 games.

Alves is eligible for Brazil through his family roots, but he was born in Spain, and the RFEF is hoping to steal a march in the race to secure his international future. As per Relevo, Alves has been called up to the Spain U15 squad for the Pinatar Arena Supercup, which takes place at the end of April.

Marcelo is currently back in homeland, having signed for Fluminense earlier this year. Despite this, he will be acutely aware of his son’s progress at Real Madrid, which appears to be moving forward with every passing week.